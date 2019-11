JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fromm picked apart Florida's defense for the second straight year and No. 8 Georgia beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17 in the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" on Saturday.

Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter. Fromm also threw a TD pass in the first half, his fourth on third down in two years against the Gators.