Sounders-Los Angeles FC Preview

After exorcising one MLS demon, Los Angeles FC sits one match away from reaching the league final in just its second season. Standing in the way is a Seattle Sounders club that’s quite familiar with playing for a title.

The top two teams in the West meet in the Western Conference final on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

LAFC was the best team during regular season, boasting a league-record 72 points and MLS’s top scorer in Carlos Vela. However, it took the postseason for LAFC to finally beat the rival Los Angeles Galaxy, 5-3 on Thursday, thanks to two goals with an assist from Vela, a goal with two assists from Diego Rossi and a brace from Adama Dionande.

It was a special moment for the LAFC franchise, but one the club is poised not to be the highlight of this stellar campaign.

“I want to win the MLS,” Vela, who has totaled 36 goals following the Galaxy win, told the league’s official website.

“We have to win two more games; we have to prepare our team to be ready to be focused on our target. “That’s the way we are working, the way the philosophy of this club (is), and we focus on that. We focus on ourselves and that’s the way to be a good team.”

Vela has three goals with an assist while LAFC has gone 3-0-1 in two seasons against Seattle. All three goals came this season as Los Angeles earned four of the possible six points in the series, and won 4-1 at home on April 21.

Harry Shipp scored the lone goal in that match for the Sounders, who got a goal within the first minute from Jordan Morris during a 1-1 home draw with LAFC just seven days later.

“This much I can promise, (that we) will be ready,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told his club’s official website.

“(Our players) will give it their all. They will fight, battle, scratch, pass, score defense. They will do whatever it takes to win.

Seattle, which won its lone MLS Cup in 2016 and is trying to reach the league final for the third time in four seasons, has essentially had to do all of that in order to get to this point in the playoffs. The Sounders finished second in the West during a regular season that featured its ups and downs.

In the playoffs, Seattle needed extra time and a Jordan Morris hat trick to beat FC Dallas 4-3 at home in the first time. In the conference semifinals, the Sounders topped Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday, but goals from Gustav Svensson and Nicolas Lodeiro didn’t come until well after the hour mark.

The Sounders’ overall postseason performance and their history against LAFC, put them as sizeable underdogs this week against the top team in the league. However, it’s a position Seattle won’t necessarily embrace, but simply one that gives them another opportunity to advance without the added pressure that came with playing the first two rounds at home.

“All coaches will tell you it’s easier to be the underdog,” Schmetzer said. “You can just say, ‘Oh, nobody expects you to win. The media expects you to lose,’ and all that hoopla, and let’s play the underdog role. That’s easy to coach.”But, in these situations, that’s kind of old and tired. You need to come up with something else … There’s not a chip on our shoulder. We think we can hang with them.”