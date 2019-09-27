Sounders-Earthquakes Preview

While the Seattle Sounders have already secured a spot in the playoffs, an inopportune losing streak now has the San Jose Earthquakes fighting their postseason lives.

The ‘Quakes’ look to avoid a season-high fifth straight defeat Sunday against a visiting Sounders’ club that’s in the mix for a second-place finish in the Western Conference.

There was time during the summer that San Jose (13-14-5) had overcome a 1-5-0 start to the season and was sitting second in the West. However, since the beginning of August, the Earthquakes are 2-7-1 and currently mired in a four-game losing streak that’s left them just below the playoff line in the conference with two games remaining.

San Jose sits eighth in the West, one point back of FC Dallas, which owns the seventh and final playoff spot in the conference. A loss Sunday, and a Real Salt Lake win or tie, a Portland victory and Dallas triumph would eliminate the ‘Quakes from postseason contention.

The good news for San Jose, at least this weekend, is they are playing at home, where its 10-0-2 stretch ended with Wednesday’s costly 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

“We need the whole city to stand behind us,” defender Florian Jungwirth said earlier this month.

With star Chris Wondolowski (14 goals) sitting in the ‘Quakes’ supporters’ section while serving a red-card suspension, Jackson Yueill put the hosts up 1-0 in the 35th minute. However, the Union scored in the 70th and 76th minutes. San Jose thought it was awarded a penalty kick late in the match, but the decision was overturned via VAR.

That now leaves the Earthquakes with little room for error while facing Seattle (14-10-8), which currently sits fourth in the West, but only two points out of second place. These teams played to a 2-2 draw at Seattle in April. Kelvin Leerdam (five goals) and Harry Shipp (five goals) scored second-half goals after a Shea Salinas brace put San Jose up 2-0 after 53 minutes.

Though the Sounders will play in the postseason for an MLS-record 11th consecutive year, they will try to avoid going without a goal for a third straight match. That last happened over the first three games of the 2018 campaign.

Seattle, which fell 2-0 at FC Dallas last weekend, most recently scored via Nicolas Lodeiro (seven goals) in second-half stoppage time of a 4-2 home victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 15.

“We shift focus and we’ve got to be ready for a tough one in San Jose,” midfielder Cristian Roldan told the Sounders’ official website.

“Be prepared, it’s going to be a fast-paced game.”