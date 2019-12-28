Some stats that show how Serena Williams dominated a decade

Here is a sampling of some statistics that help demonstrate how much Serena Williams dominated women’s tennis from 2010-19, based on information provided by the WTA:

– Her record was 377-45, meaning she won 89.3% of her matches.

– She won 37 titles; no one else had more than 26 (Petra Kvitova).

– She was ranked No. 1 for 196 weeks; that’s more time spent atop the sport over the decade than the next two women combined.

– She reached the finals at 52.7% of the tournaments she entered; next on the list is Maria Sharapova at 29.2%.

– She won 12 Grand Slam singles titles in the decade; Angelique Kerber, with three, is the only other woman who won more than two major championships over that time.

– She reached the finals at 19 of the 33 major tournaments she entered, a 57.6% rate.

