Some stats that show how Serena Williams dominated a decade

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Here is a sampling of some statistics that help demonstrate how much Serena Williams dominated women’s tennis from 2010-19, based on information provided by the WTA:

– Her record was 377-45, meaning she won 89.3% of her matches.

– She won 37 titles; no one else had more than 26 (Petra Kvitova).

– She was ranked No. 1 for 196 weeks; that’s more time spent atop the sport over the decade than the next two women combined.

– She reached the finals at 52.7% of the tournaments she entered; next on the list is Maria Sharapova at 29.2%.

– She won 12 Grand Slam singles titles in the decade; Angelique Kerber, with three, is the only other woman who won more than two major championships over that time.

– She reached the finals at 19 of the 33 major tournaments she entered, a 57.6% rate.

— More AP sports https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories