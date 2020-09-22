Smith’s confidence remains high ahead of facing Eastern Conference strugglers

Gary Smith is not disheartened by Nashville’s loss to Columbus Crew and instead wants his players to take confidence into their clash with Eastern Conference strugglers DC United.

Nashville’s four-match unbeaten run was ended in a 2-0 defeat to the division’s top team last weekend but they remain ninth, which is enough for a place in the play-in round.

Smith has made no secret of his desire to finish even higher up the table in the expansion side’s first year in the league, with DC – seeking a second win in 11 – up next.

“For a team like us that is developing and constantly trying to move forward, that are always trying to reinforce some of the qualities of our game,” Smith said.

“I think the Columbus game embodies an awful lot of that. We showed a wonderful attitude away from home.

“We were terrific with the ball. We can feel frustrated that we didn’t come away with something.”

DC beat New York Red Bulls in their last road match but that is one of only two victories all season, leaving them 13th in the conference.

After taking points in three of their last four games overall, head coach Ben Olsen is targeting a playoff spot.

“With the shortened season, we have 12 games left. There are a lot of points out there, but we have to start moving,” he told ABC7.

“We can’t just pick up the draws – we need to grab some wins every few games to get us into the playoffs and into the postseason.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville – Dax McCarty

Midfielder McCarthy scored one and set up two more in his side’s most recent home match, a 4-2 win over Atlanta United, but he could not inspire Nashville in their defeat at Conference leaders Columbus. The theme of Nashville’s campaign has been players chipping in with goals across the field, and that will be required in this midweek tussle.

DC United – Griffin Yow

Mohammed Abu is the latest name on United’s long absentee list after sustaining a back injury. After scoring his first goal in the 2-2 draw with Toronto FC, becoming the club’s youngest goalscorer in the process, 17-year-old forward Yow may now be given a chance to shine.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– DC United has lost just one of their last nine matches against expansion teams (W6 D2), including a 2-1 win against Inter Miami in March. They’ve struggled in road matches against MLS newcomers, winning just three of their last nine on the road against expansion teams (D1 L5).

– Nashville’s 2-0 defeat at Columbus on Saturday ended a four-match unbeaten run (W2 D2) for the expansion side. Nashville beat Atlanta United 4-2 in their last home match, the only time they’ve scored more than one goal in a match so far.

– DC United finally found the net in the first half, with Ola Kamara netting a fifth-minute goal against Toronto FC on Saturday. They had failed to score in the first half of their previous 14 MLS matches (666 total minutes), the longest run of first halves without a goal since Chivas USA from July-September 2014.

– Nashville SC’s first nine MLS goals have been scored by nine different players. No player has scored multiple goals for the club so far this season. All six Nashville players with at least three shots on target this season have scored at least once.

– Griffin Yow scored DC. United’s late equalizer in their 2-2 draw with Toronto on Saturday. At 17 years, 11 months and 26 days, Yow is the youngest player to score his first goal with DC. United since Andy Najar (17 years, 2 months, 14 days) in May 2010.