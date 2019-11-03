Smith with 4 TD catches, Florida A&M over Delaware St. 52-30

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Xavier Smith caught four touchdown passes as Florida A&M beat Delaware State 52-30 on Saturday night.

Smith had 184 yards receiving for the Rattlers (8-1, 6-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), and had three scores from starting quarterback Ryan Stanley and one from backup Rasean McKay. Stanley had 253 yards and four touchdown passes.

The Rattlers struck quickly and repeatedly, scoring 31-unanswered points in the first half beginning with Stanley’s 4-yard TD pass to Azende Rey late in the first quarter. Stanley followed up with three touchdown passes to Smith, from 25, 16 and 59 yards, to take a 28-0 lead. Yahia Aly kicked a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter. Delaware State’s Jose Romo-Martinez answered with a 19-yarder, making it 31-3 at halftime.

The Hornets (1-8, 0-6) closed to 31-16 late in the third but Davonne Kendrick’s 6-yard touchdown run stretched the Rattlers’ lead to 38-16. After another Hornets score, Marcus Williams’s 94-yard kickoff return made it 45-23 to close the quarter.

Thom Bertrand-Hudon ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns for Delaware State.