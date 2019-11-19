1  of  2
Smith lifts E. Illinois over Indiana-Northwest 114-61

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP)Mack Smith scored 17 points as Eastern Illinois routed NAIA-member Indiana-Northwest 114-61 on Monday night.

George Dixon and Marvin Johnson added 16 points each for the Panthers. Dixon also had nine rebounds for the Panthers, while Johnson distributed seven assists.

Jordan Skipper-Brown had 14 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois (2-2).

Chris Robinson had 17 points for the Red Hawks. Jason Peace added 16 points and seven rebounds. Eastern Illinois plays St. Francis (IL) on Friday.

