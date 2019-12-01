Smith leads Texas A&M-CC past UT Rio Grande Valley 55-52

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Myles Smith had a career-high 23 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 55-52 on Saturday night.

Elijah Schmidt had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Islanders (3-4). Jashawn Talton-Thomas added six points and six rebounds.

Jordan Jackson had 16 points for the Vaqueros (2-5). Connor Raines added 15 points. Lesley Varner II had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Islanders improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 63-55 on Nov. 17.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays UTSA on the road on Tuesday. Texas Rio Grande Valley faces Sam Houston State at home on Tuesday.

