Smith, Duncan lead Vermont over Dartmouth 77-68

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Stef Smith scored 24 points, Robin Duncan added 13 and made five steals and Vermont beat Dartmouth 77-68 on Thursday night to finish nonconference play at 10-0, tying the program record.

Everett Duncan scored 14 and Anthony Lamb had 10 for the Catamounts (10-5), who made 18 of 27 free throws in winning their third straight.

Aaryn Rai scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Chris Knight added 17 for the Big Green (7-8), who have lost three straight. Taurus Samuels and Ian Sistare scored 10 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories