Sky-Sparks Preview

The Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky are both headed to the playoffs, but each needs to start playing better than it’s been of late in order to build some momentum for the postseason.

Losers in two of three, the Sparks try to hand the Sky a third consecutive defeat on Sunday night at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Los Angeles (13-5) was the hottest team in the “Wubble” for most of August. The Sparks won nine a row from Aug. 9-30, but have dropped two of the last three since that impressive run. Things looked as if Los Angeles was headed for a win Friday night, but Seattle’s Jewell Loyd knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.8 left to hand Derek Fisher’s club a stunning 90-89 loss.

While the defeat stings, the compacted schedule and final stretch of the regular season leave the Sparks only to look forward.

“We don’t have enough time, games to dwell,” star Candace Parker, who had 25 points with seven rebounds and six assists on Friday, told the Sparks’ official website.

“We’re still fighting for a good seed, a top-two seed. I think everybody is trying to play for that so that we can get the extra rest. I think the motivation is there, and as crazy as it is, we still control our own destiny.”

L.A. lost 96-78 to Chicago on July 28. Parker (14.3 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game) was held to just eight points, but had nine boards. Teammate Nneka Ogwumike (12.3 ppg), who is dealing with a back injury and did not play Friday, finished with 13 points while Brittney Sykes (10.2 ppg) recorded a team-high 16 for the Sparks, who were outscored 56-42 in the second half of that contest.

Chicago (11-8) won four in a row from Aug. 16-22, but is 1-4 since that run. The Sky dropped their second in a row, 79-69 to struggling Washington on Friday. It was the lowest-scoring game of the season for Chicago, which was outscored 32-21 in the first quarter and went 7-of-26 from 3-point range on the night.

Star Allie Quigley (15.5 ppg), who became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer earlier in the week, went 2 of 10 from beyond the arc and finished with 12 points. Cheyenne Parker (12.9 ppg) scored 17 and Courtney Vandersloot (13.4 ppg, 9.5 assists per game) added 16 with 11 assists for Chicago.

“This is the time when we really have to dig deep and find that mental strength that’s talked about,” Cheyenne Parker told the Chicago Sun-Times.