Skins coach Jay Gruden still not saying who’ll start at QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP)Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden still is not ready to say who will start at quarterback against the New England Patriots.

Gruden said after practice Thursday that he is ”getting closer” to deciding on a QB from among Colt McCoy, Case Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins but wants to wait at least another day.

Part of what will factor into the decision is the health of McCoy, who hasn’t played since breaking his leg last season, and of Keenum, who has an injured right foot.

Keenum has six turnovers in the past two games for Washington, which is 0-4 as it prepares to host unbeaten New England on Sunday.

Haskins threw three interceptions while making his NFL debut after replacing Keenum in the second quarter of last week’s 24-3 loss to the New York Giants.

