Sims carries UNC-Wilmington over Campbell 81-76 in OT

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims had 15 points to lead five UNC Wilmington players in double figures as the Seahawks narrowly defeated Campbell 81-76 in overtime on Tuesday night.

UNCW dominated the overtime period, scoring 14 of the first 16 points to build a 74-62 lead with 2:40 remaining.

Campbell last led 43-41 after a dunk by Cedric Henderson with 14:08 remaining in the second half. The Seahawks scored the next 10 points and held the lead until Campbell’s Jesus Carralero threw down a dunk to tie it at 59 with 1:13 to go. The teams swapped a series of free throws with Campbell’s Cory Gensler making a pair with 2 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.

Kai Toews and Jay Estime’ scored 12 points apiece for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips and Mike Okauru chipped in 11 points each.

Ja’Cor Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Camels (2-1). Gensler added 15 points. Henderson had 10 points.

UNC Wilmington (2-1) faces Davidson on the road on Saturday. Campbell takes on The Citadel on the road on Saturday.

