Silver Star Interactive Week 11

No matter, the Dallas Cowboys scored thirty-five points on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, no matter that they totaled five hundred and nine yards total offense or that Dak Prescott threw for four hundred and forty-four yards and three touchdowns, Jason Garrett found himself answering questions about, well, what's wrong with the running game?

Yeah, you know, I don't know how close you guys listen to what I say, but we've never been someone who said, boy, this was a perfect game. We had 60 players on offense. We ran it 30 times. We threw it 30 times. Right. There are some games based on how things go. You got to run it more to some games because of how things go. You got to throw it more. Now, the idea is to move the ball and score points. That's what the goal is. And we believe the best way to do that is be a team when you break the huddle. You're a threat. The running game or threat in the passing game, you're a threat to run the ball different ways. Your threat to throw the ball different ways. Your threat to throw the ball to different people. And that's when we play our best offensive football.