Mickey’s Keys to the Game

If it’s Saturday that means it’s time for those Silver Star Nation keys to the Cowboys game Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.

The first key is don’t fall asleep. Look I get it. The dolphins come in 0 and 2 they’ve been outscored in that first 2 games 102 to 10. It looks like a cakewalk for the Cowboys, but they can’t come into this game thinking that in this past game against the New England Patriots who beat the Dolphins forty-nine to nothing. It was only seven to nothing with two minutes to go in the first half and 13 did nothing at halftime so the Cowboys can’t take this opponent lightly.

The second key is pressure point. The Dolphins have decided to bench veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Josh Gordon. The Cowboys have to get pressure on this young quarterback.

They won’t have Tyrone Crawford, but they will have Robert Quinn. That should help out the pass rush.

And the third key is run right over him. The Cowboys need to be able to run the ball against the Dolphins.

They’ve given up three hundred and ninety-one yards rushing in the first two games…. just feed Zeke and get along with your business for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola here at the Star.