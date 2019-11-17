Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
East Texas Addicted
Local News
Crime
Texas News
Your Local Election HQ
Special Reports
BorderReport.com
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Tyler celebrates grand opening of city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground
Top Stories
ALL ABOARD! Tickets on sale for Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express
Louisiana governor’s election pits incumbent Democrat against Trump-backed Republican
Mickey’s Keys to Victory
AGREEMENT REACHED: Fox51 to stay on DirecTV
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Mosquito Meter
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Football Fever presented by SUBWAY®
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
The Big Game
SEC Football
Silver Star Nation
Olympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
Golf
NHL
MLS
Top Stories
Cornell rallies to shock Dartmouth 20-17
Top Stories
NDSU wraps up ninth straight conference title with 49-14 win
James Madison gets 3rd outright CAA title in 4 years
Guerriero’s big day leads Monmouth past Campbell 47-10
Tsitsipas, Thiem set up title match at ATP Finals
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back
CMA Awards
Breast Cancer Awareness
Texas Rose Festival
Calendar
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
Christus TMF breaks ground on orthopedic & sports medicine institute
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Lufkin Fire Department
Top Stories
City of Tyler takes first steps in major renovation of Rose Complex
Pets Fur People introduces us to Harvey
Big Sandy, Wills Point reporting water main breaks
KETK Gives Back: Gilmer Police Department
Contests
KETK Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Home for the Holidays
KETK East Texas Live Academy Sports + Outdoors Call-In to Win
KETK Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
The Mel Robbins Show Giveaway
KETK Pro Football Challenge presented by Loving Toyota
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Winners
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
Top Stories
Tyler celebrates grand opening of city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground
Top Stories
ALL ABOARD! Tickets on sale for Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express
Top Stories
Louisiana governor’s election pits incumbent Democrat against Trump-backed Republican
NEAL BARTON’S POV: There are no crimes
Texas Online Overtime: Week 12
Harrison County authorities arrest 2 in steroid lab bust
Veterans Voices
Lone Star NYE 2020
Search
Search
Search
Mickey’s keys to defeat Lions
Silver Star Nation
Keys to Victory
by: Adam Bradshaw
Posted:
Nov 16, 2019 / 06:15 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 16, 2019 / 06:15 PM CST
Trending Right Now
Tyler celebrates grand opening of city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground
ALL ABOARD! Tickets on sale for Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express
Louisiana governor’s election pits incumbent Democrat against Trump-backed Republican
2-year-old boy abandoned in Tyler reunited with his family
Texas high school football player goes viral for praying with opponent for mom who had cancer
Community Calendar
Don't Miss
Home for the Holidays
Best Dressed House by Christmas Park Land of Lights
Thanksgiving Giveaway by Sweet Gourmet
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
KETK TODAY: Happy Birthday
Auto Racing Challenge
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Trending Stories
Tyler celebrates grand opening of city’s first disabilities-inclusive playground
ALL ABOARD! Tickets on sale for Texas State Railroad’s Polar Express
Louisiana governor’s election pits incumbent Democrat against Trump-backed Republican
2-year-old boy abandoned in Tyler reunited with his family
Texas high school football player goes viral for praying with opponent for mom who had cancer