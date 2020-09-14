Limited Dallas Cowboys tickets go on sale

FILE – In this Monday, July 29, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif. The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time. League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday, July 18, 2020 informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – the Dallas Cowboys will put all remaining 2020 single game tickets on sale to the general public on Monday, September 14th at noon.

Following the presale, a limited number of tickets for all home games will be available.

Tickets starting at $89 can be purchased by visiting the Dallas Cowboys website and SeatGeek.com

The tickets will be limited to six per game and are subject to availability.

Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain social distance between groups.

Fans are required to maintain pod integrity by only transferring tickers to family or friends within their trusted group.

Each ticket holder should have their own mobile ticket on their device.

The Dallas cowboys are committed to working closely with the NFL, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Texas and public health officials to ensure that proper policies and procedures are in place to maintain a safe environment at AT&T Stadium.