Dallas Cowboys sign running back Alfred Morris for second time amid Zeke drama

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 19: Alfred Morris #46 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While the Dallas Cowboys don’t have their star-studded running back in training camp, the O-line will still be busy blocking for their newly signed teammate.

Alfred Morris has re-signed with the team after spending two seasons with them back in 2016 and 2017.

In those two years, he had 790 yards and three touchdowns.

Morris took over as the team’s starting back when Ezekiel Elliott was suspended in 2017.

Owner Jerry Jones and Elliott are in a very public battle about the running back’s future in Dallas. Elliott has not shown up to training camp and refuses to until he gets a new contract.

Jones upped the stakes on Tuesday, saying “You don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl.”

The Cowboys first pre-season game is set for August 10 against the San Francisco 49’ers.

