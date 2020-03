ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Sean Lee #50 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(KETK) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back their veteran linebacker, Sean Lee, for another season.

According to reports, Lee and the team agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, with $2 million guaranteed.

Lee has battled through injuries his entire professional career, but when he has been on the field, he is a force to be reckoned with.

Last season he had 86 tackles, and the 2020 season will be his 11th year with the Cowboys.