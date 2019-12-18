Dak toughs out sore shoulder

With all the talk in the Cowboys locker room about Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles essentially being a playoff game, and it really is, because if the Cowboys win, they get into the playoffs. Bad timing for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to miss the first practice in his four-year career.

Evidently, he suffered a sprained shoulder in Sunday’s game against the Rams midway through the first quarter when he faked a handoff to Ezekiel Elliott, ran to his right, gained seven yards. But on the way down, Clay Matthews landed right on top of him. Now, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett somewhat concerned, but thinks Dak is pretty darn tough and should be able to play on Sunday against the Eagles.

He’s as tough as they come. His physical toughness and mental toughness are on par with anybody I’ve been around and that’s just what he’s all about, how you handle success, who handles adversity, handles issues as well as anybody.

And teammate Zack Martin is pretty sure nothing could keep Dak out of the game on Sunday against the Eagles.

Knowing Dak….you’re going to have to kill him to keep him off the field…so….

Also, missing practice on Sunday, Pro Bowler Tyron Smith with a swollen right eye. The Cowboys think he should be ready to go also.

For the Silver Star Nation, Mickey Spagnola.