ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 06: Travis Frederick #72 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(KETK) — In a Twitter post on Monday, Dallas Cowboys center, Travis Frederick announced he is retiring from football.

Frederick missed the 2018 season, battling a rare muscle disease known as Guillain–Barré syndrome, but he returned to the starting lineup in 2019.

Dallas selected Frederick in the first round of the 2013 draft from the University of Wisconsin, and during his career, he has made five Pro Bowls and was a first-team all-pro in 2016.