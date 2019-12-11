Can Cowboys stop the run?

When the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the Cowboys from the playoffs last year, beating them 30 to 22, they certainly opened up a can of worms for the Cowboys.

The Rams ended up rushing for two hundred and seventy-three yards in that game and three rushing touchdowns. The Cowboys could not stop the run. And guess what? That can is still open this year because the Cowboys defense, their biggest problem so far has been stopping the run. 10 of the Cowboys, 13 opponents have rushed for 100 yards. And over the last couple of weeks, the Minnesota rush for one fifty-three, Chicago one fifty-one. And even early in the season, the Giants rushed for 151 and against the Cowboys.

They’ve got to do a better job against this Rams offense. And guess what? The Rams have kind of discovered rediscovered their running game. They’ve been handing the ball more to Todd Gurley of late. And that’s problematic for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have to do a better job dealing with Gurley. He’s carried the ball 42 times in these last two games, nearly two hundred yards and two touchdowns.

If the Cowboys can’t stop the run, they won’t stop. This Rams offense for the Silver Star Nation Mickey Spagnola.