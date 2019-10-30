Bennett a solid addition

The addition of Patriots defender Michael Bennett to the Cowboys lineup is receiving positive reaction from the team and its leaders.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team is excited to see what Bennett brings to the defense…

The Dallas Cowboys certainly didn’t rest on their foreign 3 record during time off over the by certainly trading for versatile defensive lineman Michael Bennett.

He’s just a really good player, but a really good player for a long time. We’ve played against him a lot. He’s just one of those defensive linemen who’s hard to block and has a good run defender. He’s a good pass rusher he’s around the quarterback a lot, has a knack for making plays, and he competes the right way and plays the right way. And like I said, we’ve been trying to block him for a number of years and had an opportunity, get him and bring him on board. And we think he’ll help our football team. He has versatility. He plays outside and inside, has been productive in both spots.

Now players know who’s talented out there in Cowboys defensive end. DeMarcus Lawrence is welcoming Bennett with open arms.

This ain’t my first-time playing with him…. I got a chance to play with him in the Pro Bowl. And, you know, just by the knowledge prior to his years and to have him bring that here is a blessing.

So, if you think so, better, we’ll have his first full practice in pads with the Cowboys on Thursday as they begin preparing for Monday night’s game against the New York Football Giants for the Silver Star Nation on Mickey Spagnola right here at the Star.

