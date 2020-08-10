Babe: They call him “Moose”

Retired running back Daryl Johnston is a legend of the game. Johnston helped take the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowls.

While he’s remembered for his play on the field….he’s better known for his nickname. Daryl “Moose” Johnston is the name he was given as a rookie by then Cowboys Quarterback Babe Laufenberg.

Johnston’s impressive size and stature made him stand out above the other players, thus earning him the nickname “Moose,” a moniker by which he is still known today.

Babe Laufenberg sat down with “Moose” this week to talk about this year’s Cowboys squad…the new coach…the new players….and a lot of hope.