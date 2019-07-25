Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Local News
Crime
Education
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Texas Politics
Washington D.C.
Texas News
National News
World News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Former soldier takes down man that flashed her
Top Stories
Texas Kickapoo tribe passes gaming facility bill in the US House of Representatives
Crime Stoppers offering reward for missing man needing medical attention
Great Texas Balloon Race entertains East Texas
Peek inside the new downtown headquarters of SXSW
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Mosquito Meter
Weather Talk
Interactive Radar
Weather Headlines
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Olympics
Friday Football Fever
NFL
Houston Texans
Silver Star Nation
MLB
Texas Rangers
NBA
Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs
College
Racing
Golf
Top Stories
One down, two to go for Alaphilippe, still in yellow at Tour
Top Stories
Creamer leads Evian Championship, shoots 64 in 1st round
Vettel under increasing pressure heading into German GP
Ledecky returns but US falls to Australia in relay at worlds
Ledecky returns to US relay at world championships
Community
East Texas Live
Clear the Shelters
Calendar
KETK Gives Back
Neal Barton
Veterans Voices
KETK Today Happy Birthday
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Lindale Fire Department
Top Stories
“Splasher the Dolphin” welcomes you to cool off during summer heat
Top Stories
SHARK! Kilgore City Pool previews ‘Jaws’ while viewers sit in red glowing water for Dive In movie night
East Texas woman celebrates 78th birthday on Apollo 11 moon landing anniversary
Stage partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger
Jacksonville’s Buckner Park pool will reopen Saturday
Contests
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by RV Station Tyler
KETK’s She Shed Giveaway powered by Doran Mechanical
Patterson Tyler: Auto Racing Challenge
CTCU & KETK Today Coffee Mug Giveaway
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Report Closed Captioning Issues
Video
Livestream
DIRECTV/AT&T Customers
Search
Search
Search
Silver Star Nation
Tony Romo to play in golf tournament in Tyler
Man arrested for attempted murder of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback
NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott won’t be suspended over Vegas incident
Former Dallas Cowboys QB shot in North Carolina
REPORT: Zeke and Goodell to meet Tuesday over being detained in Vegas
More Silver Star Nation Headlines
Ex-Cowboys player Brent arrested on assault, other charges
Dak Prescott inspiring youth at his annual hometown camp
John Tyler to be part of Nike-Cowboys showcase in Frisco
Cowboys TE Rico Gathers suspended for Week One after using marijuana
Patrick Mahomes goes viral studying playbook during tornado threat in Kansas City
Road closure and traffic delays in Huntington
UT Tyler women’s track and field ends season in second-place
Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft
Cowboys draft Mike Weber in round 7 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft
no iframe support!
Trending Right Now
Former soldier takes down man that flashed her
Texas Kickapoo tribe passes gaming facility bill in the US House of Representatives
Great Texas Balloon Race entertains East Texas
Man charged for original Mickey Mouse mouseketeer death
2 charged after odor of marijuana gives away drugs during traffic stop
KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical
KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station
Community Calendar
Dallas Cowboys
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC