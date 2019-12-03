Breaking News
Smith County Sheriff’s deputies in standoff with wanted man near Loop 323

Silver medalist Kenworthy shifts from US to Britain

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Gus Kenworthy has changed countries and will ski for Britain if he qualifies for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Kenworthy was part of a U.S. medals sweep in slopestyle at freestyle skiing’s debut at the 2014 Olympics. He finished last in the finals last year in South Korea.

Kenworthy was born in England but his family moved to Telluride, Colorado, when he was 2.

GB Snowsport said it approved Kenworthy’s request to change countries Tuesday and that the 28-year old can begin skiing for Britain immediately.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories