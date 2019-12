Silfverberg lifts Ducks past Islanders 6-5 in shootout

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP)Jakob Silfverberg scored in regulation and added the shootout winner in the Anaheim Ducks’ 6-5 win against the New York Islanders.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 28 saves as the Ducks snapped a two-game skid. Max Comtois, Sam Carrick and Cam Fowler also scored for Anaheim.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson and Mathew Barzal each had a goal and an assist while Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves as the Islanders fell for the second time in three games. Nick Leddy had a goal and two assists, and Jordan Eberle and Derick Brassard each added two assists.

Ryan Pulock tied the game at 5-5 when he blasted a slap shot past Gibson at 13:19 of the third period.

SABRES 3, KINGS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Rasmus Ristolainen and Marco Scandella scored to help Buffalo end a three-game skid.

Victor Olosson also scored and Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots as the Sabres bounced back from a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and improved to 17-13-7.

Adrian Kempe and Dustin Brown scored for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick finished with 25 saves.

JETS 3, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Blake Wheeler had a goal and assist to become the all-time leading scorer in franchise history and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season to lead Winnipeg.

Wheeler’s 616 points surpassed the previous mark set by Ilya Kovalchuk, who played for the franchise when it was the Atlanta Thrashers.

Patrick Laine had two goals for the Jets, who had lost three of their past four games. Mark Scheifele scored for the eighth time in nine games, and Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Shaw also had goals.

Alex Stalock allowed six goals on 28 shots in goal for Minnesota before being removed midway through third period. Devan Dubnyk finished with two saves for the Wild, who have lost three of four.

CAPITALS 3, LIGHTNING 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Dmitry Orlov scored the go-ahead goal with 6:03 left, Braden Holtby made 26 saves and Washington killed off several late power plays to beat Tampa Bay.

The Capitals outshot the Lightning 35-27 and handed them their third loss in four games. Holtby didn’t get tested much in the first two periods but was at his best on a late 5-on-3 penalty kill when he made big stops on Tyler Johnson and Victor Hedman.

Defenseman Radko Gudas scored his first goal with the Capitals, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter. NHL-leading Washington improved to 5-0-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

Reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov scored his 12th of the season for the Lightning, and Curtis McIlhenny finished with 32 saves.

PREDATORS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

BOSTON (AP) – Ryan Ellis scored with 54.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift Nashville past stumbling Boston.

Roman Josi had two goals, Filip Forsberg also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots to help the Predators finish a four-game road trip at 3-0-1.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Par Lindholm had the other goal for the Bruins, who have won just once in their last eight games (1-5-2). Jaroslav Halak finished with 25 saves.

Ellis beat Halak with a wrister from the bottom of the left circle for the winner after getting a pass from Ryan Johansen.

FLYERS 5, SENATORS 4, SO

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Sean Couturier scored the shootout winner to lift Philadelphia.

James van Riemsdyk had two goals in regulation to lead the Flyers. Kevin Hayes and Jakub Voracek also scored, and Brian Elliott made 30 saves.

Tyler Ennis scored twice and Mark Borowiecki and Anthony Duclair added goals for the Senators. Marcus Hogberg stopped 34 shots in his third straight start. Anders Nilsson missed his second game with a concussion and Craig Anderson was not ready to return from a knee injury, but he did serve as the backup.

PANTHERS 4, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in the third period, Chris Dreidger stopped 42 shots, and Florida won its third straight.

Brian Boyle, Evgenii Dadanov, and Noel Acciari also scored for the Panthers. Driedger won for the second time in three starts this season.

Nino Niederreiter and Lucas Wallmark scored for Carolina, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Petr Mrazek finished with 18 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, RED WINGS 1

TORONTO (AP) – Michael Hutchinson made 29 saves in his first win of the season, Toronto got its fourth straight win.

Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews each had two goals and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who won with its backup for the first time this season.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for the Red Wings, who have lost 15 of 17.

Jonathan Bernier started in net for Detroit. He stopped the three shots he faced before leaving the game less than seven minutes in due to a lower-body injury. Calvin Pickard came on in relief and made 16 saves in the loss.

BLUE JACKETS 5, DEVILS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice in the first-period, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots and Columbus cruised past New Jersey.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Zach Werenski and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Blue Jackets, who won their fourth straight despite being ravaged by injuries. They have earned at least one point in a season-high seven consecutive games (5-0-2).

Will Butcher scored for the Devils and Gilles Senn, starting his first NHL game, made 34 saves.

OILERS 4, CANADIENS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Riley Sheahan got the tiebreaking goal in the third period, lifting Edmonton past Montreal.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Josh Archibald each had a goal and an assist to help the Oilers snap a two-game skid and win for just the second time in eight games (2-5-1). Mikko Koskinen stopped 23 shots.

Jeff Petry, Phillip Danault and Max Domi scored for the Canadiens, who had won two straight. Carey Price had 22 saves.

Edmonton led 2-0 and 3-2, with Montreal tying the score twice – the last when Domi beat Koskinen glove side a minute into the third period. Sheahan regained the lead for the Oilers just over six minutes later on a 2-on-1 with Archibald.

