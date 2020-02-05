SIGNING DAY 2020: East Texas athletes going to play at the next level

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Athletes all across East Texas are heading to play at the next level. Below is a list of the signings KETK attended on Wednesday.
TATUM
Essence Allen signed to play volleyball at Texas A&M Commerce.
LUFKIN
The Lufkin Panthers had four athletes sign Wednesday morning. Christian Stafford is going to Arkansas Tech. Christian Reggie is going to Southeaster Oklahoma State. Jacolton Jones is going to Northwestern Oklahoma State. Finally, Tre Odom will be going to the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
HENDERSON
Here is a look at all the @HendersonISD athletes signing on #NSD2020 @KETK @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/Zgzl77OspL— Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) February 5, 2020
Henderson Lions had 6 athletes sign Wednesday morning. They are:
- Caleb Medford – Football – TCU
- Kevin Fields – Football – Cisco College
- Jyaaron Fuller – Football – Cisco College
- Trace Tidwell – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
- Josh Jackson – Football – Hardin-Simmons
- Daylece Newsom – Women’s Track and Field – Coffeyville Community College