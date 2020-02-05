SIGNING DAY 2020: East Texas athletes going to play at the next level

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Athletes all across East Texas are heading to play at the next level. Below is a list of the signings KETK attended on Wednesday.

TATUM

Essence Allen signed to play volleyball at Texas A&M Commerce.

LUFKIN

The Lufkin Panthers had four athletes sign Wednesday morning. Christian Stafford is going to Arkansas Tech. Christian Reggie is going to Southeaster Oklahoma State. Jacolton Jones is going to Northwestern Oklahoma State. Finally, Tre Odom will be going to the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

HENDERSON

Henderson Lions had 6 athletes sign Wednesday morning. They are: