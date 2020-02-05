Breaking News
DPS officials responding to car fire on I-20 in Van Zandt County, westbound lanes to Dallas closed

SIGNING DAY 2020: East Texas athletes going to play at the next level

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST TEXAS (KETK) Athletes all across East Texas are heading to play at the next level. Below is a list of the signings KETK attended on Wednesday.

TATUM

Essence Allen signed to play volleyball at Texas A&M Commerce.

LUFKIN

The Lufkin Panthers had four athletes sign Wednesday morning. Christian Stafford is going to Arkansas Tech. Christian Reggie is going to Southeaster Oklahoma State. Jacolton Jones is going to Northwestern Oklahoma State. Finally, Tre Odom will be going to the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

HENDERSON

Henderson Lions had 6 athletes sign Wednesday morning. They are:

  • Caleb Medford – Football – TCU
  • Kevin Fields – Football – Cisco College
  • Jyaaron Fuller – Football – Cisco College
  • Trace Tidwell – Football – Southeastern Oklahoma State University
  • Josh Jackson – Football – Hardin-Simmons
  • Daylece Newsom –  Women’s Track and Field – Coffeyville Community College

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories