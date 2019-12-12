Sheppard, Kunkel carry Belmont past Carson-Newman 105-56

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Ben Sheppard scored a career-high18 points as Belmont easily beat Division II Carson-Newman 105-56 on Wednesday night for its fourth-straight home-court victory.

Adam Kunkel added 17 points for the Bruins, while Nick Muszynski chipped in 15 and Tate Pierson added another 12. points for Belmont (7-3), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

The 105 points were a season best for Belmont, which also registered a season-high 32 assists. Meanwhile, the Eagles’ 29.0 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Belmont opponent this season. Additionally, the Bruins forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Zailan Peeler had 13 points for the Eagles. Jaylan McGill added six rebounds.

Belmont plays Kennesaw State at home next Wednesday.

