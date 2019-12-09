Live Now
Shelton, bench lead Northern Arizona past Omaha 73-65

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP)Cameron Shelton scored a career-high 20 points and Northern Arizona got a big contribution from its bench in a 73-65 victory over Omaha on Sunday.

Shelton sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the Lumberjacks (4-2), who shot 47.5% overall. Ted McCree came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 15. Reserve Bernie Andre finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double, while reserve Cameron Satterwhite added 10 points, four assists and two steals.

Matt Pile paced the Mavericks (5-6) with 18 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Zach Thornhill pitched in with 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while KJ Robinson scored 10 with three assists off the bench.

Omaha made just 4 of 17 shots from 3-point range (23.5%) and hit only 3 of 10 free throws.

