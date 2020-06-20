Shelbyville assistant coach hospitalized with COVID-19 complications

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A great deal of concern around the Shelbyville Dragons athletics program and certainly amidst that community.

One of the dragon assistant football coaches had to be rushed to a hospital Thursday with complications of COVID-19.

Head coach and athletics director David Benbow posted the news on social media while also asking for prayers.

According to Benbow his colleague was not doing very well as of Friday afternoon. Although he is hopeful that he will be able to recover.

This gentleman who is not being identified to maintain his privacy, has not been on school property since the start of summer strength and conditioning workouts June 8.

He did, however, have contact with one player. Therefore, that young man is now under quarantine.

Benbow has shut down all workouts on campus at least until they get a coronavirus test result for his student-athlete.

