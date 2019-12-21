Sheffield United up to 5th place in EPL with win at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP)Sheffield United kept up its brilliant first season back in the Premier League by beating Brighton 1-0 away to climb into fifth place in the standings.

In a game where United had two goals ruled out by the video assistant referee, the strike that was allowed came in the 23rd minute when a long clearance by goalkeeper Dean Henderson wasn’t dealt with effectively by defender Lewis Dunk and Oli McBurnie raced clear to finish.

The visitors stayed unbeaten away from home in league play since Jan. 19, when they lost to Swansea when they were in the second-tier League Championship. They have played nine away games in the Premier League this season, winning three and drawing six.

Brighton stayed five points above the relegation zone after 18 of 38 games.



