Sheffield United-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

In a rather stunning state of affairs in the Premier League, it’s newcomers Sheffield United, not Tottenham Hotspur, who currently reside within the top-half of the table.

Whilst host Spurs look to record their first league victory in more than a month, the upstart Blades aim to remain undefeated in five straight top-flight matches on Saturday in London.

It truly is an amazing circumstance that has Sheffield United (4-4-3) sitting sixth in the Premier League, whilst Spurs (3-4-4) are floundering in 11th place, tied on 13 points with fellow underachievers Manchester United. Whilst it’s a great start for the Blades, it is not something they are putting too much stock into at the moment.

“We talked about at the start of the season, just attacking the next game,” Sheffield manager Chris Wilder told the club’s official website. “I’m not getting carried away … and that changing room won’t. (Saturday) is another great afternoon for us to go and pit our wits, from the players’ points of view, against top-class individuals. We’re going to have to play really well to get a result.”

Wilder’s Blades have conceded just one goal whilst going 2-2-0 since losing 1-0 at home to leaders Liverpool on Sept. 28. That might provide some comfort going to Tottenham, where they’ve been outscored 7-2 whilst going 0-1-3 in their last four matches over all competitions.

However, Sheffield have showed no signs of intimidation upon returning to the top-flight of English football. And, probably won’t this weekend against a Spurs side that’s 0-2-2 in Premier League play since beating Southampton 2-1 at home on Sept. 28.

That said, this could be the weekend Tottenham return to their winning ways within the Premier League after rolling to a 4-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday to improve to 2-1-1 in Champions League action. Heung-min Son scored twice whilst Giovani Lo Celso and Christian Eriksen each had a goal to give Spurs something positive to build on heading into the weekend.

“We showed a really good attitude, and we can take so many positives with the clean sheet, four goals …” Son, who has seven goals over all competition this season, told Tottenham’s official website. “The lads were focused; the mentality was there.”

That same attitude Son spoke about needs to again show up this weekend at home, where Spurs are 2-1-0 since losing to Newcastle United on Aug. 25.

Tottenham star Harry Kane (six league goals) did not feature in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Everton, but could be available after starting versus Belgrade.