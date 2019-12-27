Sheffield United-Manchester City Preview

Considering the dominance of Liverpool atop the Premier League table this season, Pep Guardiola has known for some time that his Manchester City were likely not going to repeat as top-flight champions. On the heels of a crushing defeat this week, that now seems like a certainly.

City look to rebound from a ravaging road loss when they welcome in-form newcomers Sheffield United to the Etihad on Sunday.

Manchester City (12-2-5) were coming off wins at Arsenal and second-place Leicester City, and despite playing with 10 men since the 12th minute of action Friday at Wolverhampton, looked as if they would match their season-high three-game top-flight winning streak. However, City were unable to make a 2-0 advantage – courtesy of two Raheem Sterling (11 goals in 2019-20) goals – stand at Molineux.

Wolves scored the tying and go-ahead goals over a seven-minute stretch in the 80s to pull out a stunning 3-2 win and complete the season double of City, who lost keeper Ederson to a red card from an out-of-the-box challenge on Diogo Jota.

The defeat keeps the Citizens third in the table, but now 14 points behind first-place Liverpool. A seemingly insurmountable deficit for even the talent of City to make up. Then again, Manchester City have not played like a team worthy of repeating as champs this season, regardless of how dominating the Reds have been thus far in the 2019-20 term.

“We have to think next game,” Guardiola told Manchester City’s official website. “We have to win our games. It’s unrealistic to think about (the title race).”

City have not played Sheffield United since a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup way back in January 2008. In terms of Premier League matchups between the two, Manchester City are 3-3-0 against the Blades.

Sheffield (7-8-4), who sit seventh in the table, saw their three-game Premier League winning streak end with Thursday’s 1-1 draw with suddenly competitive Watford. Oliver Norwood’s successful penalty in the 36th minute for the Blades canceled out Gerard Deulofeu’s 27th-minute score for the visitors.

Now, Sheffield will aim for a third consecutive win on the road, where they are a strong 3-6-0 and have only conceded seven goals on the season. Armed with that road success and their overall position in the league, promoted Sheffield United should be a confident bunch at the Etihad this weekend.

“It is huge progress,” manager Chris Wilder, whose side are 5-6-1 over the last 12 league matches, told Sheffield United’s official website. “(This season) has been outstanding, and everybody had played a part. Again, we’re talking about looking forward and not looking back. Try and rise to that occasion.”

With Norwood’s goal against Watford, nine different Sheffield United players have scored during the Premier League campaign. Lys Mousset has a team-leading five goals, but none over his last five contests.

City’s Sergio Aguero (nine goals) made his first Premier League start in more than a month Friday, and could again be in the starting XI for this contest.