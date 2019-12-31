Sheffield United-Liverpool Preview

The 2019 calendar year was truly something special for Liverpool. With that in mind, the Reds could be in for even more greatness during 2020.

Liverpool kick off the new year looking to continue their Premier League dominance when they host Sheffield United on Thursday night.

Before looking forward to what league-leaders Liverpool (18-1-0) can accomplish in 2020, it’s important to glance back to their stellar 2019. The Reds went 43-10-5 over all competitions during the calendar year and won the club’s sixth Champions League title.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are 31-5-0 since losing 2-1 at defending champions Manchester City last Jan. 3. They’re also 40-10-0 at home within the top-flight since falling 2-1 to Crystal Palace on April 23, 2017, the third time in the history of top-flight English football that a club has gone unbeaten in at least 50 consecutive home contests.

“We can’t take our foot off the gas,” midfielder Adam Lallana told Liverpool’s official website. “We want to maintain that form going into the new year and keep Anfield a fortress.”

Liverpool, boasting 55 points, enter the new year’s fixtures with a 13-point lead over second-place Leicester City after winning 1-0 over Wolves on Sunday. Sadio Mane padded his team-goal lead with his 10th of the season. It would seem impossible for Liverpool to lose that lead, and they very well have what it takes to repeat as kings of the Champions League.

Yet, the club is still saying all the right things and insisting they can get better, which would be a frightening thought no matter what competition we’re talking about.

“We can improve better mentally and physically,” Lallana said. “I think we can make life easier for us, keep the ball better. But that’s the attitude we want to have. We don’t want to just win and think, ‘ah, we got away with that.’ I think we can be better and I think it’s important we have that attitude moving forward.”

Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal in the 70th minute was all Liverpool needed to edge newcomers Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Sept. 28. The Blades (7-8-5), who enter the new year’s matches a surprising and impressive eighth in the table, are 5-6-2 within the Premier League since that defeat.

One of those losses came 2-0 at Man City on Sunday. Whilst Sheffield played hard for the match, some questionable referee decisions aided the Citizens’ victory and left the visitors frustrated.

Of course, the Blades understand there is no time to pout, especially with a quick turnaround and visit to Anfield on deck.

“We have to concentrate now on recovering and then go again against Liverpool. We are a really, really great group. We all stick together,” defender Mo Besic told Sheffield United’s official website. “We just look at ourselves (and not the opponent) … We will not change our style of play. We will just go again.”

Lys Mousset leads Sheffield United with five league goals, but none of those have come over his last such contests.