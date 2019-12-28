Sharpe scores 31 PTs to lead N. Kentucky past Milwaukee

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Tyler Sharpe scored 31 points with six 3-pointers and Northern Kentucky won its Horizon League opener with a 74-64 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Sharpe finished two points shy of his career high.

Trevon Faulkner scored 16 and Adrian Nelson tied a career-high with 12 rebounds for the Norse (9-4). Northern Kentucky built a 7-0 lead before the Panthers (5-8, 0-1) used a 14-7 run to tie the score at 14-all when DeAndre Abram made a 3-pointer with 8:28 before halftime.

NKU outscored the Panthers 17-10 for the remainder of the half. Abram’s layup with 4:40 remaining narrowed Milwaukee’s deficit to 57-53 but the Panthers never got closer.

Tejon Lucas led Milwaukee with 24 points and Wil Sessoms scored 11 off the bench. Milwaukee shot 2 of 17 (11.8%) from 3-point range.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories