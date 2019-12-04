Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Sharks forward Evander Kane fined $5,000 for elbowing

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 for elbowing Washington defenseman Radko Gudas.

Kane was fined the maximum amount under the collective bargaining agreement Wednesday for his hit the previous night against Gudas.

Kane was given a major penalty and game misconduct when he elbowed Gudas with 5:07 remaining in Washington’s 5-2 win over San Jose. Kane avoided any suspension for the infraction.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories