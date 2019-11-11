Shahid lifts North Dakota State over Cal Poly 74-67

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Vinnie Shahid had 21 points as North Dakota State beat Cal Poly 74-67 on Monday.

Tyson Ward added 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota State (2-1). Cameron Hunter scored 13 points – all in the second half.

It was tied at 51 midway through the second half until NDSU went a 7-0 run and never trailed again. Cal Poly was within four points with 1:23 remaining but NDSU made 7 of 8 free throws the rest of the way to seal it.

Junior Ballard had 20 points for the Mustangs (0-2). Jamal Smith added 17 points and six rebounds. Colby Rogers had 10 points.

Rogers scored the final five points of the first half as Cal Poly closed on a 12-0 run for a 33-30 lead.

North Dakota State plays Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday. Cal Poly plays Simpson University, Calif. at home on Friday.

