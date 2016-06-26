SFA’s Thomas Walkup talks about signing with Warriors Summer League team

Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup joined KETK’s Mike Alzamora via Skype Saturday from his home in the Houston area to talk about signing with the Golden State Warriors Summer League team after he was passed up during Thursday’s NBA draft. Walkup will soon head to Las Vegas for what he hopes will be the first step to a long pro-basketball career.

Watch the video to see the interview. Walkup will be joined by ex-Baylor forward Royce O’Neale on the Warriors summer league team.

(SFA Athletics)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Although he wasn’t one of the 60 individuals whose name was called during the 2016 NBA Draft on Thursday night, former Stephen F. Austin men’s basketball star Thomas Walkup was able to take the next step on his journey to becoming a professional player when the Pasadena, Texas, product learned of his selection to the NBA Summer League roster of the NBA’s reigning Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors on Friday afternoon.

Walkup is set to join no fewer than eight other individuals who comprise the Warriors’ NBA Summer League roster in Las Vegas, Nev., for the 11-day extravaganza which boasts the best up-and-coming NBA talent. Running from Friday, July 8 through Monday, July 18, the NBA Summer League will play all of its games at the Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

A two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American, Walkup averaged 18.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during his final season with Stephen F. Austin that saw the Lumberjacks roll to a 28-6 record which included a perfect 18-0 mark in Southland Conference play.

Led by the two-time Southland Conference Player of the Year and eventual Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year, the ‘Jacks added yet another memorable chapter to March Madness when they upset third-seeded West Virginia via a 70-56 score in the 2016 NCAA Tournament’s opening round.

With guaranteed NBA Summer League contests against the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers already lined up for the Warriors, Walkup will have the opportunity to test his skills against the first and second picks of the 2016 NBA Draft.