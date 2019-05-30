SFA Women's basketball coach signs extension through 2023

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KETK) - SFA announced on Thursday that head women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg had signed a contract extension through the 2023 season. The extension comes after a 25-7 year for the Lady Lumberjacks.

The school did not announce how much the extension was worth.

"We are excited to be able to extend Coach Kellogg's contract and to keep he, Trish and his family in Nacogdoches", said Ivey. "Coach Kellogg has done a phenomenal job leading the Ladyjack basketball program since his arrival."

SFA has had three straight seasons with 25+ wins, one of just 15 D-1 programs over that stretch. They also set a school record for most wins at home in one year.