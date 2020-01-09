SFA win streak snapped by A&M-Corpus Christi

NACOGDOCHES, TX (SFA Athletics) – The SFA men’s basketball team shot 50% from beyond the arc and got a game-high 24 points from senior Kevon Harris, but ultimately came up short against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 at home on Wednesday.

SFA fell to 13-3 overall and 4-1 in league play after the loss, which saw the ‘Jacks surge back from a nine-point halftime deficit to make the game a one-possession affair with just seconds left to play. SFA’s final shot did not fall at the buzzer, end the comeback bid.

The ‘Jacks had two players score in double figures, led by Harris, who had 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Gavin Kensmil tacked on 10 points, four assists and two steals and John Comeaux added six points, four assists and two steals.

Kensmil pulled down three offensive rebounds to pace the SFA offense that racked up second chance opportunities, grabbing 15 boards and turning them into nine second chance points.

SFA forced 22 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers while committing 15 themselves in Wednesday’s game. The ‘Jacks turned those takeaways into 22 points on the other end of the floor. Nathan Bain and three other ‘Jacks had two steals apiece in the contest.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The ‘Jacks were accurate from behind the arc, connecting on 7-14 shots from distance, but the Islanders shot an uncharacteristically high 58.8 percent (10-17) from beyond the arc in the upset bid.

» The ‘Jacks shared the ball well, recording an assist on 70% of made field goals. Kensmil, Comeaux and Ware each dished out four helpers in the contest.

» SFA lost despite a 29-26 rebounding advantage, which included 15 offensive rebounds.

» Kevon Harris led the ‘Jacks with a game-high 24 points, connecting on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc and knocking down eight free throws.

» SFA erased a nine-point halftime deficit by way of a 42-34 scoring advantage in the second half.

GAME SUMMARY

After falling behind 10-6, SFA went on a 5-0 run with 15:08 left in the first half to take an 11-10 lead. The ‘Jacks then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 39-30.

After intermission, SFA kept the Islanders from increasing their lead before going on an 8-0 run, finished off by Harris’ three, to shrink the deficit to 64-63 with 3:36 to go in the contest. The ‘Jacks were unable to cut further into the deficit by the end of the game, losing 73-72. SFA capitalized on 11 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers in the period, collecting 16 points off those turnovers.

NEXT UP

The ‘Jacks are back in action on Wednesday, January 15, when they’ll take travel to Conway, Arkansas to face the University of Central Arkansas at 7:00 p.m.