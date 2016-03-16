SFA Prepares for West Virginia

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have a tough draw in the round of 64 of the NCAA tournament as they face Big 12 runner-up and the East Region’s number-three seed West Virginia. SFA coach Brad Underwood will also be coaching against his longtime friend in Mounaineers coach Bob Huggins. Underwood coached under him at Kansas State.

Watch the story to see Garrett Sanders’ preview from Nacogdoches. SFA and WVU tip off at 6:10pm Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Jacks will have a send off celebration at 11:15am Wednesday outside the back entrance of William R. Johnson coliseum on the SFA campus in Nac.