SFA planning for football season as scheduled, picked 8th in Southland

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett said Wednesday that their league plans to move forward with the 2020 football season and play it as scheduled.

He did, however, state that they are keeping a close eye on what other conferences are doing, and how the COVID-19 pandemic looks in each Southland city.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are, therefore, excited about the opportunity to soon begin practicing to prepare for the second season of the Colby Carthel era.

One huge plus for the Jacks is that they actually got most of their spring practice in during February and early March before the coronavirus shutdown.

Despite being just 3-9 (unofficially) last year, two of those three wins came in the last three weeks of the 2019 campaign.

“Everybody else is crying about not getting any spring ball. We got all but I think two practices in. So turned out pretty good for us, and we’re able to see kind of what we had,” said Carthel.

That extra bit experience they believe will be invaluable as the nucleus of the team continues to be very young.

“We end up having to play 35 freshman last year, and the good thing for us is those 35 freshman are now 35 sophomores. And so I expect to, you know, see some real improvements there. If we continue to make those improvements year after year, we’re gonna be playing some championship level football here in no time,” said Carthel.

Carthel adds that they are currently in talks with a number of schools in hopes to add another game to their schedule.

SFA had its opener against Alabama A&M cancelled due to the SWAC moving their football season to the spring.

The Jacks have been picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference in the coaches preseason poll.

SFA had to vacate its three wins last season due to NCAA sanctions. The Jacks would have finished ninth in the league had those victories stood.

From Southland Conference Press Release:

Central Arkansas is the preseason favorite for the 2020 Southland Conference football season, the league announced Wednesday. The defending co-champions received 12 first-place votes and 190 total points to garner the top spot in the poll.



Sam Houston State was voted second with four first-place votes and 170 points. After back-to-back five-loss campaigns, Sam Houston State is seeking a return to the postseason.

Defending co-champion Nicholls follows closely in third place, earning six first-place votes and 169 points. Southeastern Louisiana collected 157 points to rank fourth in the preseason poll.

2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll