The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks are on a three-game Southland Conference winning streak after holding off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61-58 Thursday. It was the ‘Jacks first true road win of the season. Ivan Canete led SFA’s efforts with 15 points and a huge steal and layup with 20 seconds to play.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights.

The ‘Jacks improve to 9-9 on the season, and 4-2 in league play.

SFA travels to San Antonio to take on Incarnate Word Satruday at 7:30pm.