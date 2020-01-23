SFA men stay atop the Southland, hold off Northwestern State, Ladyjacks hammer Lady Demons

NATCHITOCHES, LA (SFA Athletics) – David Kachelries iced the game with a jumper with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put SFA ahead by nine points, and the Lumberjacks earned a 69-62 rivalry victory against the Northwestern State Demons on the road Wednesday. The win moved SFA’s overall record to 16-3 and conference record to 7-1, and was SFA’s third win in a row.

The ‘Jacks had three players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Roti Ware added 17 points and four assists and Kachelries chipped in as well with 11 points from the bench.

The Lumberjacks made the Demons uncomfortable on offense, forcing 21 turnovers by the home squad and turning those miscues into 27 points. Harris and John Comeaux each had three steals apiece to lead the ‘Jacks, who swiped 13 passes in the contest.

In addition to the turnovers forced, the SFA defense manifested itself on the Northwestern State shooters, who were held to just 35.2% (19-54) from the field, including 18.2% (4-22) from three-point range.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The ‘Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down six of 15 long range attempts for a 40% conversion rate.

» SFA never trailed on the way to a 69-62 victory.

» Kevon Harris, Roti Ware, and David Kachelries combined to account for 77% of the ‘Jacks points.

» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive boards in the game. Gavin Kensmil and Harris each corraled three offensive boards apiece.

» Kevon Harris led the ‘Jacks with 25 points, his seventh 20+ point game of the season.

» SFA got eight rebounds from both Gavin Kensmil and Kevon Harris.

GAME SUMMARY

After jumping out to a 7-2 advantage, SFA went on a 7-0 run with 17:30 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Ware, to increase its lead to 14-2. The ‘Jacks then lost some of that lead, but still entered halftime with a 34-26 advantage. SFA capitalized on 10 Northwestern State turnovers in the period, turning them into 14 points on the other end of the floor.

SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by John Comeaux’s jumper, to grow the lead to 63-56 with 1:42 to go in the contest. The ‘Jacks held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 69-62 win. SFA took care of business in the paint, recording 18 of its 35 points in the lane.

Watch the video to see the highlights.

NEXT UP

The ‘Jacks are back in action on Saturday, when they’ll face Lamar University in the nightcap of an SLC doubleheader with the women’s basketball team.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (SFA Athletics) – The SFA women’s basketball team jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back, running roughshod over rival Northwestern State, 89-40. SFA’s overall record moved to 14-3 and conference record improved to 7-1 with the victory, which also marked the lowest point total SFA has surrendered to a conference opponent since the 38 points scored by New Orleans last season.

The Ladyjacks had two players score in double figures, led by Stephanie Visscher, who had 19 points and three steals. Aiyana Johnson tacked on 18 points and two blocks and Riley Harvey added six points, six rebounds and three steals.

Coming into the contest, Northwestern State had been one of the nation’s best at forcing turnovers, but the ‘Jacks flipped the script early and often, forcing 23 Lady Demon turnovers which turned into 27 points for SFA. The Ladyjacks also built up a 23-2 advantage in fast break points thanks to breaking the NSU press and forcing turnovers.

Down low, the Lady Demons had no answer for sophomore Aiyana Johnsonand the Ladyjacks, who bullied their way to 46 points in the paint. Johnson shot 6-9 from the field and converted well at the line (6-8) when the Lady Demons fouled her down low.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The Ladyjacks held the Demons to only 30.4% shooting from the field and 3-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc.

» The Ladyjacks never trailed in the contest, taking the lead on a Marissa Banfield trey 34 seconds into the game and never relinquishing the lead.

» The Ladyjacks shared the ball well, recording an assist on 77% of made baskets. Banfield’s ball movement was pristine, as she accounted for a career-high nine of SFA’s assists while committing no turnovers.

» The SFA bench outscored their Lady Demon counterparts 33-10 in the contest.

» SFA had a 39-29 edge on the boards in the win, including 15 offensive rebounds.

» Stephanie Visscher led the Ladyjacks with a game-high 19 points on an ultra-efficient 8-9 performance from the field. As a team, the Ladyjacks shot 57.7 percent from the field (30-52) and 38.9 percent (7-18) from three-point land.

» SFA got six rebounds from both Riley Harvey and Zya Nugent.

GAME SUMMARY

After jumping out to an 8-4 advantage, SFA went on a 10-0 run with 4:26 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Johnson, to increase its lead to 18-4. The Ladyjacks then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 20-10 advantage. SFA relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 20 points.

SFA kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 21-0 run starting at the 7:58 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 41-12, a score that would hold until halftime. SFA dominated in the paint, scoring 12 of its 21 points close to the basket.

Following intermission, SFA continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 49-17 before going on a 6-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Harvey, to expand its lead further to 55-17 with 6:04 to go in the third. Before the third period was over, the Ladyjacks added two points to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 66-26 edge. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 18 of its 25 points in the paint.

SFA kept widening that lead, expanding it to 84-39 before going on a 5-0 run to grow the lead to 89-39 with 27 seconds to go in the contest. The Demons narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Ladyjacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 89-40 win. SFA took advantage of four Northwestern State turnovers in the quarter, scoring six points off of those takeaways.

NEXT UP

The Ladyjacks are back in action on Saturday, when they’ll take on Lamar in Beaumont at 2:00 p.m.