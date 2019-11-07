SFA holds off LeTourneau for season opening win

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) – Two things were present for the SFA men’s basketball team in its 2019-20 season opener that were frequently missing during its contests from one year ago.

Depth and ball distribution. As a result, the ‘Jacks were able to start their latest season off on the right foot.

In the final season-opening game of his collegiate career, senior Kevon Harris went for a team-high 18 points, junior Gavin Kensmil made his Lumberjack debut with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double and SFA received scoring contributions from 10 of 12 players who saw the floor to pound LeTourneau, 89-70, in its season opener.

Hoping to lay claim to a big-time exhibition win, LeTourneau jumped out to a trio of five-point leads in the early stages of the game before the new-look ‘Jacks – who saw nine players get their first taste of SFA basketball – put the Yellowjackets away.

FIRST HALF
• Led by their Curry-esque guard Nate West, LeTourneau showed little fear in facing off against an NCAA Division I adversary. The first of five three-pointers on the night from West capped a 5-0 run by the visitors to open the game while his second made LeTourneau’s lead 16-11 5:50 into things.
• Following that long ball from West, the ‘Jacks put the clamps on LeTourneau and began to assert themselves on offense. Senior John Comeaux had a hand in helping the home team start its game-changing 17-2 run by dishing to Roti Ware for a mid-range job and to fellow senior Nathan Bain for a triple that tied the score.
• A coast-to-coast layup by Comeaux with 12:30 to go handed SFA the lead for the first time (18-16) and the ‘Jacks never relinquished control from there. Harris ended the surge with a short jumper followed up with one of his two downtown splashes to put SFA up 28-18 with 9:14 left in the half.
• Through the last 10:37 of the half, LeTourneau sank just three field goals – one of them being half-court heave from West that hit nothing but net and cut SFA’s lead to 50-32 at the break.
• West’s extra long-distance splashdown Came after Kensmil got his own rebound and hiked the hosts’ edge to 50-29 with a put-back layup.

SECOND HALF
• Right after Ware made it a 20-point margin for SFA again with a turnaround jumper to begin the scoring in the second half, LeTourneau went to West to cut into the lead.
• The guard scored the final six points during the Yellowjackets’ 8-0 run that pulled them within 12, 52-40, just 1:51 into the deciding frame.
• Going basket-for-basket for the Yellowjackets, SFA received a smooth jumper from David Kachelries after a LeTourneau dunk to make SFA’s lead 56-42, but West was not finished. He scored the next 10 for his squad on an array of long-distance shots, free throws and short jumpers to cut SFA’s once comfortable lead all the way down to 10, 62-52.
• An authoritative dunk from Harris helped SFA embark on a 12-4 run to make its lead a little more comfortable. Cameron Johnson put the finishing touches on that scoring sure with a three-pointer to push his team’s advantage to 74-56 with 8:56 to go.
• Brick Fosnight banked in a three-pointer which capped LeTourneau’s last push and shrank SFA’s edge to 74-62. From there, the hosts put the game away with a 13-1 run which featured a pair of buckets from Kensmil as well as a vicious one-handed put-back slam from Sama’Zha Hart.

KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE
• In all, four ‘Jacks finished in double-digits during SFA’s third-consecutive season-opening victory. Joining Harris and Kensmil with 10 or more point were Johnson (11) and Hart (10) who helped bolster a strong 40-point effort from the ‘Jacks’ bench brigade.
• SFA finished with a massive 53-31 (+22) edge on the glass as Harris (eight) and freshman Calvin Solomon (eight) neared double-digits in the rebounding department.
• West was, to put it mildly, a problem for the ‘Jacks as the guard piled up a game-high 38 points on an efficient 8-of-16 (50-percent) shooting night. The Yellowjackets’ leading scorer finished 17-of-18 from the foul line, too.
• Outside of West, no other LeTourneau player posted double-digit points. SFA’s NCAA Division III opponent did, however, get over one-third (35.7-percent) of its points from the foul line where it went 25-of-32 (78.1-percent) on the night.

COMING UP NEXT
• Continuing their stretch of four consecutive home games to begin the season, SFA retakes the court inside William R. Johnson Coliseum Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for its first showdown against an NCAA Division I opponent this season. The ‘Jacks tangle with MEAC favorite North Carolina Central.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories