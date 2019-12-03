SFA hammers Arlington Baptist in first home game since beating Duke

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Talk about showing off for the home crowd.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks were back in the Sawmill Monday for the first time since their monumental upset of top-ranked Duke and the did not disappoint.

SFA layed the lumber to Arlington Baptist, a program that plays in the National Christian College Athletic Association, which simply had no answer to the Jacks athleticism, torrid shooting, and experience.

Led by former TJC Apache Cameron Johnson’s 22 points, the Jacks defeated the winless Patriots 114-49. SFA’s domination was evident from the get go, as the Jacks went into the locker room up 58-17 at the half.

Six SFA players scored in double figures, as Kyle Keller’s squad improved to 7-1 on the season. They head to Alabama Friday to take on the 3-4 Crimson Tide at 7:00 p.m. in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier Monday, senior guard Kevon Harris was named Southland Conference player of the week, and Lute Olson National player of the week after averaging 24 points in the road wins over Duke, and Arkansas State.

Watch the video to see the highlights.