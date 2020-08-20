SFA Football to play UTSA, Jeff Traylor in San Antonio September 19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The SFA Football team has filled one more spot on its non-conference schedule with a September 19 matchup against UTSA, per a simultaneous release from both programs on Thursday afternoon.

The matchup with the Roadrunners will fill the slot that was set to serve as SFA’s conference opener against Lamar, which was vacant as a result of the Southland Conference decision to postpone all conference competition to the spring.

While a specific time for the matchup remains to be announced, the matchup with the FBS-level Roadrunners will be the first ever meeting between the two programs, and will take place inside the 65,000 seat Alamodome in San Antonio.

The contest will mark a return home for UTSA’s first-year head coach Jeff Traylor, who played at and earned both his undergraduate (1990) and graduate (2002) degrees from SFA.

Additional information on tickets, kickoff time and network coverage will be posted when it comes available.