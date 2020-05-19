SFA football, men’s basketball, baseball face 1-year postseason ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Three premier Stephen F. Austin athletic programs will have to serve a one-year ban from NCAA postseason play among other penalties.

Over the last four years, the Lumberjacks football, men’s basketball, and baseball teams did not meet the minimum academic requirements for that entire time period. These are evaluated through academic progress report scores also known as APR.

The SFA football and baseball teams will serve their ban during the 2020-21 school year.

The Lumberjacks men’s basketball programs has been approved by the NCAA to serve theirs in the 2021-22 academic year.

Below is a statement from SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey: