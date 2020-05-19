SFA football, men’s basketball, baseball face 1-year postseason ban

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Three premier Stephen F. Austin athletic programs will have to serve a one-year ban from NCAA postseason play among other penalties.
Over the last four years, the Lumberjacks football, men’s basketball, and baseball teams did not meet the minimum academic requirements for that entire time period. These are evaluated through academic progress report scores also known as APR.
The SFA football and baseball teams will serve their ban during the 2020-21 school year.
The Lumberjacks men’s basketball programs has been approved by the NCAA to serve theirs in the 2021-22 academic year.
Below is a statement from SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey:
“Today, the NCAA publicly released Academic Progress Report (APR) scores for all Division IRyan Ivey, SFA Director of Athletics
athletic programs, including Stephen F. Austin. These four-year cohort APR scores began
with the 2015-2016 academic year. As noted in its release, three SFA sports programs
(men’s basketball, football and baseball) failed to meet the minimum four-year cohort APR
score of 930 needed to avoid penalties. As a result, these programs must serve the Level I
APR penalties, which include a reduction in countable practice hours and a one-year
postseason ban. The University has been approved to delay the men’s basketball
postseason ban until the 2021-22 season, while football and baseball will serve their bans
during the 2020-21 academic year.
Beginning in 2013, an athletics department administrative error in the academic
certification process resulted in the miscalculation of SFA’s reported APR scores. Once the
administrative error was identified and corrected, the APR scores of these three programs
fell below the 930 threshold. Procedures are now in place to prevent a reoccurrence of the
error.
The athletics department has been focused on academic progress and is proud of its
current student athletes who collectively earned a 3.21 GPA for the spring semester.
SFA will be able to share additional information in the coming days and answer any
questions.”