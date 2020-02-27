SFA blows out Northwestern State, secures share of conference title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) – The SFA men’s basketball team scored 40 points off of turnovers on the way to a 90-59 victory against the rival Northwestern State Demons at home Wednesday. SFA improved to 25-3 overall and 16-1 in play after the victory, which clinched a share of the conference regular season title for the ‘Jacks, their first since 2015-16.

The ‘Jacks had three players score in double figures, led by Kevon Harris, who had 18 points and nine rebounds. Cameron Johnson added 16 points and five assists off the bench and John Comeaux chipped in as well with 12 points and five steals.

SFA shared the ball well in Wednesday’s game, racking up 23 assists on 35 made field goals. Johnson’s five assists paced the ‘Jacks and David Kachelries also helped out with four assists of his own.

The SFA defense caused its share of mistakes in Wednesday’s game, forcing 26 Northwestern State turnovers while committing 18. Those takeaways turned into 40 points on the other end of the floor. Comeaux’s five steals led the way individually for the ‘Jacks.

INSIDE THE BOX

» The ‘Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down 11 of 24 long range attempts.

» The ‘Jacks held the Demons to only 35.8% shooting from the field.

» SFA never trailed on the way to a 90-59 victory.

» SFA tallied 23 total assists in the game on 35 made field goals, including five by Cameron Johnson.

» The SFA bench totaled 42 points for the Lumberjacks, outscoring their Demon counterparts by seven.

» The ‘Jacks turned 26 turnovers into 40 points on the offensive end.

» SFA had a 46-35 edge on the boards in the win.

» The SFA defense forced 26 turnovers.

» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 17 offensive boards in the game.

» Kevon Harris led the ‘Jacks with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

GAME SUMMARY

After jumping out to a 35-20 advantage, SFA went on an 8-0 run with 1:06 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Harris, to increase its lead to 43-20. The ‘Jacks then added one point to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 45-21 advantage. SFA relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down seven shots to account for 21 of its 45 points.

SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 9-0 run, finished off by Johnson’s jumper, to grow the lead to 59-29 with 14:13 to go in the contest. The ‘Jacks kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the 90-59 win. SFA capitalized on 12 Northwestern State turnovers in the period, collecting 21 points off those turnovers.

NEXT UP

The ‘Jacks are back in action on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. inside William R. Johnson Coliseum, as they take part in a doubleheader against Lamar with the women’s team. The Ladyjacks tip off at 2:00 p.m.