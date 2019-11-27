SFA basketball team returns to East Texas as heroes after taking down Duke

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SFA men’s basketball team has returned to East Texas as conquering heroes after taking down the No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils 85-83 in overtime on their home court.
They landed at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning and KETK was the only news station present to welcome the team home.
The victory snapped a 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents for Duke and it was SFA’s first-ever win against a No.1 team.
“Well, it’s a great win not only for the program, but I think for our university as much as anything else. I mean it’s great publicity, help building our brand and growing the program.”SFA Men’s Head Coach Kyle Keller
The Lumberjacks were 28-point underdogs heading into the game on Wednesday night. It was the latest edition of a college basketball season in chaos, with Duke becoming the third No. 1 team to be upset.
SFA is closed for Thanksgiving, but that didn’t stop fans from taking to social media to celebrate the biggest win in school history.